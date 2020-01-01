MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE MFO remained flat at $$26.23 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325. MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

