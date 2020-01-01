MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSTR. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $158.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $142.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. KBC Group NV grew its position in MicroStrategy by 29.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MicroStrategy by 289.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 25.3% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

