MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

MICH traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$3.29 ($2.33). 318,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.21.

