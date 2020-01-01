Millennium Management LLC Acquires 4,999 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Yext by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $147,130.35. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,974.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,307 shares of company stock worth $8,589,908. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

