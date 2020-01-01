Millennium Management LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

CBNK stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. 39.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

