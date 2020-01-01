Millennium Management LLC Has $210,000 Position in Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) by 339.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

QTT opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Qutoutiao Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.