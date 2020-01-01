Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

BCBP opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

