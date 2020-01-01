Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,215 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 21.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,059. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

