Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,676,005 Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 99.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,676,005 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Blue Capital Reinsurance stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

