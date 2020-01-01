MINDOL Price Tops $2.80 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $476.39 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00038678 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00583387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000950 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

