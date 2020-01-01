Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Tops $69,051.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a market cap of $69,051.00 and $209.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,757,182 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.