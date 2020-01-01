Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Trading Down 5.9%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.16, 1,133,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 604,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $29,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

