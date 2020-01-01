Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.49.

Shares of MOMO opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Momo has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 92.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

