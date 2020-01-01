Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MPWR opened at $178.02 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $2,863,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,040,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $33,393.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,596 shares of company stock valued at $19,956,183 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,412,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

