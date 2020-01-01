Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of MR opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Montage Resources by 322.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

