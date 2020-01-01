Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $151.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,081. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Director Jack Noonan sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $129,326.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,743.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $1,300,178.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,347,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,832,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,906 shares of company stock worth $31,875,169. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

