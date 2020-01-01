Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Get Msci alerts:

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Msci by 26.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Msci by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth about $779,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $258.18 on Wednesday. Msci has a twelve month low of $141.06 and a twelve month high of $267.51. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Msci will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.