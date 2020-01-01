Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Declares GBX 12 Dividend

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MYI stock traded up GBX 85.53 ($1.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,260 ($16.57). 49,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,182.91. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. Murray International Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider David Hardie acquired 85 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,212 ($15.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,030.20 ($1,355.17).

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

