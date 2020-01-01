MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Apple by 2,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

AAPL stock opened at $293.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,295.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $293.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

