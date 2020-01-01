MVC Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

MVC Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MVC Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

Shares of MVC Capital stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.73.

MVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.