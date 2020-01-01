Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 19,018 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MYOV stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

