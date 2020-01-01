N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.83

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.30 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $464.23 million and a PE ratio of -25.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWNG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. N Brown Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

