Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.41). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBRV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

