NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32, approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Company Profile (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

