Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.08 Million

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce $27.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.36 million and the lowest is $26.80 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $24.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $113.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $114.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.78 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $128.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. 54,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

