Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Tops $225,644.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $910,428.00 and approximately $225,644.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064672 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 696.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,088,050 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

