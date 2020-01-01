NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NBI stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$2.08 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 304,904 shares. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.07 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.06.

