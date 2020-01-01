NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $163,009.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 22,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

