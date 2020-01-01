Neometals (ASX:NMT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 17,838 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of $103.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.20.

About Neometals (ASX:NMT)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium, and Other. The company explores for lithium, titanium, and vanadium. Its principal assets include the Mt Marion Lithium and Barrambie Titanium projects located in Western Australia.

