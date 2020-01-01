Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 111.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.