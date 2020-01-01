NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3027 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NETL opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

