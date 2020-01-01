Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -4.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSANY shares. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. Analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

