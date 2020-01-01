North Energy ASA Sells 250,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,848,750 shares in the company, valued at C$7,139,500.

Shares of TXP opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Touchstone Exploration Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.