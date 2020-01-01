Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NTV opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.22. Northern 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.40 ($0.82).

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

