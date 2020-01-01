Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 7.2%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), approximately 5,435,093 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Nuformix Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.