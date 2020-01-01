Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches Market Cap of $12.99 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $12.99 million and $11.78 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.