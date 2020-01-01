Octagonal (LON:OCT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), 459,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 141,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

About Octagonal (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.