Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh Acquires 26,000 Shares

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMEX opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.