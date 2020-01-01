OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 492.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective (up previously from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

OSB traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 433.40 ($5.70). The company had a trading volume of 215,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. OneSavings Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 369.04.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

