Open Trading Network Market Cap Hits $25,201.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $25,201.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

