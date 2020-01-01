Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $147,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,357.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $978.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

