Orbital (ASX:OEC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Orbital Co. Ltd. (ASX:OEC) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.25), 85,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.33.

About Orbital (ASX:OEC)

Orbital Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion systems and flight critical components in Australia and the United States. It operates through Program Delivery (PD) and Advanced Product Development (APD) segments. It also focuses on the manufacture, assembly, and delivery of engines and propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles.

