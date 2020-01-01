Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Down 10%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, 1,194,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,120,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

ONVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $46.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 74.72% and a negative net margin of 774.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo by 67.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 210.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

