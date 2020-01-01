OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Trading Down 4.8%

OriginClear Inc (OTCMKTS:OCLN)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 84,174 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 62,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

OriginClear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear, Inc is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. The company was founded by T.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.