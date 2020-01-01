Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:ORA opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Zvi Krieger sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $51,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberts Christopher acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

