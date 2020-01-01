Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,688. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

