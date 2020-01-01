Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $243,400.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

