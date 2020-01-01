PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Short Interest Update

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $505.73 million, a P/E ratio of -99.16 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,911,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $27,237.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,150,646.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,856 in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

