Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Down 5.5%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.09, 1,164,837 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 535,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $64,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,735 shares of company stock worth $218,806. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.