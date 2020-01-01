Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 266,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of PGC opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,320 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

